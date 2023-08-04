In Pictures: Edinburgh Military Tattoo spectacular thrills crowds

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has thrilled spectators on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle.

This year’s event, which runs for 25 shows throughout August, will see the US Air Force Band perform for the first time – providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.

Other visiting bands include the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra.

The RAF is the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which will feature music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle as part of the traditional event (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Among the other military performers appearing at the castle were the Swiss Armed Forces Central Band (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture date: Thursday August 3, 2023. PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Members of Electro Pipes are among the 800 performers from around the world seeking to captivate the festival crowds (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Stories’ (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway are put through their paces (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Traditional Scottish music, including the famous skirl of the massed pipes and drums, remains a central part of the show (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The video game music was chosen to provide ‘something relevant to the servicemen and women of today’, the event director said (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra performanced contemporary Caribbean music (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow