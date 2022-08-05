In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.

The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Day of the Dead from Banda Monumental De Mexico thrills the crowd (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Tattoo returns with the 2022 show titled Voices with more than 800 performers (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Massed UK Military Bands perform (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Highland Divas entertain on the eerily-lit esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Highland dancers demonstrate their skill (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.

Dancers from Banda Monumental De Mexico perform. The Tattoo includes international performances from Mexico, the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand among others (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Electro Pipes bring more colour to the event (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Tattoo has returned triumphantly after an enforced absence (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Members of the US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform on the esplanade (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The ever-popular Massed Pipes and Drums (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.

She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”

The Princess Royal views the working rehearsal for this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Performers on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.