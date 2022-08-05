In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Members of the New Zealand Army Band perform on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.

The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Massed Pipes and Drums perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Day of the Dead from Banda Monumental De Mexico thrills the crowd (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Tattoo returns with the 2022 show titled Voices with more than 800 performers (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Massed UK Military Bands perform (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Highland Divas entertain on the eerily-lit esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooHighland dancers demonstrate their skill (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooDancers from Banda Monumental De Mexico perform. The Tattoo includes international performances from Mexico, the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand among others (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Electro Pipes bring more colour to the event (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Tattoo has returned triumphantly after an enforced absence (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooMembers of the US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform on the esplanade (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe ever-popular Massed Pipes and Drums (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.

She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”

Royal Edinburgh Military TattooThe Princess Royal views the working rehearsal for this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooPerformers on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)