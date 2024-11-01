News

In Pictures: From Taylor Swift to Dogpool, cake artists showcase their talent

A cake on display at the Cake International show (Jacob King/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Cake artists from around the world have been showcasing their talent at the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham.

The show, marking its 30th anniversary, features competitions, life-size installations and live demonstrations.

A Taylor Swift cakeA giant Taylor Swift cake lost its fingers in transit (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake which depicts a small blue creature smiling beside a mini cake(Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting Dogpool from Deadpool and WolverineA cake depicting Dogpool from Deadpool and Wolverine (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A Queen Elizabeth I cakeA Queen Elizabeth I cake, designed by Emma Jayne Cake Design (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake which depicts a kitchen table coverd in food dishes(Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting Queen Elizabeth II through the yearsA cake depicting Queen Elizabeth II through the years (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting a woman with the hide of a wolf on her head(Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting a scene from Pride And Prejudice(Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting a selection of samosas and a dipA cake depicting a selection of samosas and a dip (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting a selection of dishes from an Indian takeawayA cake depicting a selection of dishes from an Indian takeaway (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake entitled The Dragon SlayerA cake entitled The Dragon Slayer, by designer Gary Pollard (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A selection of cakes on display at the Cake International show(Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A display at the Cake International show(Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Judges examining cakesJudges examine a selection of cakes on display (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A judge examines a cakeA judge examines a cake (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

