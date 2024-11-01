In Pictures: From Taylor Swift to Dogpool, cake artists showcase their talent

Cake artists from around the world have been showcasing their talent at the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham.

The show, marking its 30th anniversary, features competitions, life-size installations and live demonstrations.

A giant Taylor Swift cake lost its fingers in transit (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting Dogpool from Deadpool and Wolverine (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A Queen Elizabeth I cake, designed by Emma Jayne Cake Design (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting Queen Elizabeth II through the years (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting a selection of samosas and a dip (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake depicting a selection of dishes from an Indian takeaway (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A cake entitled The Dragon Slayer, by designer Gary Pollard (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Judges examine a selection of cakes on display (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King