In Pictures: Plucky bathers take a Christmas dip

Swimmers take part in the Macmillan Boscombe White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, Dorset on Christmas morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Hardy swimmers, including many in fancy dress, started Christmas Day around the UK and Ireland with an outdoor swim.

Although Wednesday was forecast to be “dry and cloudy” with no snow or frost likely, temperatures from locations including the Dorset and Norfolk coasts, the Serpentine pond in London and a Dublin yacht club meant it was a bracing dip for those who took to the water.

A man and woman in Santa hats walk into the wavesSwimmers take part in an early Christmas Day dip on Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A dog and man in fancy dress in the seaA dog in a Christmas jumper was happy to join the swimmers (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

People in swimsuits and fancy dress standing on a pontoonSome members of the Serpentine Swimming Club were in fancy dress for the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day in Hyde Park, central London (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Swimmers by the SerpentineRefreshments were shared by those who had braved the chilly waters of the central London park (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Four swimmers in Santa hats climbing down concrete steps into the sea with industrial chimneys behind themPeople take part in the Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club annual charity Christmas swim in Dublin in aid of the RNLI (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

A couple holding a baby with the sea behind themSean Mulligan (left) and Jill Owens ensured their 10-week-old daughter Maisie Mulligan was well wrapped up to watch her father swim at Clontarf (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Swimmers in the sea dressed in shower caps and riding inflatable ducksPeople take part in a Christmas Day dip at Hunstanton in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Two swimmers in reindeer costumes run for the wavesDasher and Prancer, two swimmers in reindeer costumes run for the waves in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Out of the water, running, cycling and other modes of exercise were popular before people settled down for Christmas dinner.

Runners on the start line at the Christmas Day Parkrun on the Stormont Estate in BelfastRunners on the start line at the Christmas Day Parkrun on the Stormont Estate in Belfast as the event broke its attendance record with 788 finishers (David Young/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Young

People cycling in Hyde Park on Christmas morningPeople cycling in Hyde Park on Christmas morning (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

A woman rollerblades through central LondonA woman rollerblades through central London (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Meanwhile in Norfolk, members of the royal family thanked well-wishers who queued to see them walk to church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, and some fans camped overnight to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen and Kate and William.

The King and Queen attend the Christmas Day service in Sandringham with the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales and Prince George walking behind themThe King and Queen attend the Christmas Day service in Sandringham with the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales and Prince George walking behind them (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The Princess of Wales speaks to people after the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in SandringhamThe Princess of Wales speaks to people after the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Two Pomeranian dogs dressed in blue and red coats, sitting in a pramPomeranians Peanut and Coco were waiting to see the royal family at Sandringham (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A young boy dressed in a crown with members of the public gathered ahead of the Christmas Day morning church service attended by the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in SandringhamA young boy in a crown watches over the heads of the crowd gathered for the Christmas Day morning church service at Sandringham (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

