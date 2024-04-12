News
Aintree

In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree

In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree
Racegoers arrive on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Bradley Collyer

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.

Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseFabric flowers adorned this racegoer’s headwear (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseBold colours were the order of the day for many visitors (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseRacegoers enjoyed a sunny start to the day (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseHigh heels and smart dresses were on view for Ladies Day (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseBreezy conditions in Liverpool proved a challenge for some (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseLadies Day pulled in the crowds from early in the morning (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseRacegoers made sure to put on the style for Ladies Day (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseIt was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day (Bradley Collyer/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Bradley Collyer

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseFlowery outfits proved popular this year (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseRacegoers Viv Jenner (left) and Rachel Oates on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseA racegoer makes their mark at Aintree Racecourse (Bradley Collyer/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Bradley Collyer

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseA bright purple tie and diamante detail put a stylish twist on one outfit (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseThere was plenty of stylish headwear on show (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseA large bow added to the style for this racegoer (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Randox Grand National 2024 \u2013 Ladies Day \u2013 Aintree RacecourseRacegoers ready to enjoy day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Bradley Collyer/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Bradley Collyer

AintreeGrand NationalLadies DayLiverpool
The Conversation (0)
x