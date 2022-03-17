In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day
Visitors from the US ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.

People arriving for the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinPeople arriving for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

St Patrick\u2019s Day ParadeMassive crowds were expected on the streets of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

St Patrick\u2019s Day was celebrated at the Cheltenham FestivalDennis Courtney, from County Cork, wearing a green hat to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at the Cheltenham Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade \u2013 DublinMany people dressed up for the occasion (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.

Hollywood actor John C ReillyHollywood actor John C Reilly is the international guest of honour at the Dublin parade (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Spectators ahead of the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinSpectators ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

The St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in Dublin draws huge crowdsThe St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin draws huge crowds (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade \u2013 DublinSkylar Kaye from Texas was ready for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Anna DeAngelis and Bruno Ferranti, from Brazil, dressed up for the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinAnna DeAngelis and Bruno Ferranti, from Brazil, dressed up for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinPeople arrived early to get a good spot to watch the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)