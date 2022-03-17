In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.
People arriving for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless
Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.
People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.
