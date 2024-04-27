News

In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets

In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets
Riders during the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.

The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonRiders during the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonRiders gather before the start of run (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonThe annual event has become a feature of the capital’s calendar (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonA bicycle made for two (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonA rider takes a break (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.

Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonA four-legged participant joins the throng (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonOne of several penny farthings (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonOne bike would have passed for a Harley-Davidson (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonRiders gather before the start (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Tweed Run \u2013 LondonFinal preparations for the run (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

The Conversation (0)
x