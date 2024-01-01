‘Incredible’ fireworks display and Pulp concert light up Hogmanay celebrations

Revellers at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations brought in the new year with an evening of fireworks and music from Pulp.

Thousands gathered at the sold-out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens for the festival’s 30th anniversary.

The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, was be headlined by Pulp, who have not played in the city in 20 years.

Following the first part of set, the fireworks began at midnight and crowds cheered, roared and sang.

Revellers wear Jarvis Cocker masks ahead of Pulp playing at the New Year Hogmanay Street Party and Concert celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday December 31, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Mark Wright, 50, said: “This is the first time I’ve been here. The fireworks were brilliant.

“I’ll be here next year, straight away. As soon as I get home I’ll be booking up for next year.”

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday December 31, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Alice, 42, said: “We left the children at home tonight with a babysitter, and it’s incredible. New Year’s Eve, retro tunes, the weather has been amazing.

“Could there be a band more perfect for this than Pulp? Possibly only Blondie – I couldn’t think of a better band.”

She continued: “The fireworks were incredible, they went on, and on and on.

“We’re from London and Hogmanay is one of those things you always feel is a bit overdone, but it’s been incredible, and to have snuck into the VIP area by accident is excellent.”