How to take part in the Indy100 news democracy

This is indy100.

Welcome to The News Democracy.

We’re the only news site where you the audience decide the news agenda. At indy100, our mission is to inform, entertain and engage you in the biggest stories of the day. From the latest goings-on in Westminster and unmissable viral videos to the best memes and relatable analysis, say on a new bizarre dating trend, we’re here to keep you in-the-know.

But most importantly, The News Democracy, means the ‘Top 100’ stories on our homepage are decided by you. You get to pick which stories rank in the ‘Top 100’ by voting for your favourite, so your part in The News Democracy is vital.

To vote, click on the upvoting arrow associated with the story, which can be found next to it on the page, or at the top and bottom of the text when you click into the story.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To take part in The News Democracy and vote, you’ll need to register and be logged into the site.

If you’re already registered, make sure you’re logged in.To register, follow this link where you’ll need to enter your name and email and choose a password.

Once you're logged in, you can upvote the stories you think more people should see. Will your picks climb the ‘Top 100’ or will others climb the ranks?

Keep checking back to make your votes count. New stories will constantly be added so don’t miss out and have your say. Your opinion matters.