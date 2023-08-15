These are the supermarket goods that are actually getting cheaper

Inflation and the cost of living is doing everyone's heads in - so what if we told you some goods are actually getting cheaper?

You'd probably spit out your coffee in shock, if coffee wasn't so expensive and it would be silly to waste a single drop.

But anyway, some staples such as oil and milk are finally getting cheaper, according to new data from research firm Kantar.

They said shoppers paid on average £1.50 for four pints of milk in July, down from £1.69 in March.

The average cost of a litre of sunflower oil, meanwhile, is now £2.19, which is 22p less than in the spring.

It comes as grocery inflation starts to ease - though it is still very high.

Prices increased by 12.7 per cent on an annual basis in the four weeks to 6 August, according to Kantar, which is down from 14.9 per cent a month earlier.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that UK grocery prices overall were "still up year on year across every supermarket shelf", but that consumers "will have been relieved" to see the cost of some staples fall compared with earlier in the year.

Finally - some good news.

