Inspiring graduate was first in her family to go to school after fleeing Taliban

A woman whose family fled the Taliban and who became the first person in her family to go to school has graduated with a master’s degree in human rights law.

Gurvin Chopra, 23, whose parents fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, made a speech to a crowd of around 1,000 graduating students and their loved ones in Bristol, in which she spoke about what a “privilege it is to pursue an education”.

Her parents – Jaspal and Waryam Chopra – were forced by the Taliban to leave their home country in 2000 because of their Sikh religion.

Although neither received any education, and cannot read or write, they encouraged Miss Chopra and her two younger siblings to work hard at school.

I always saw education as a way out and a way of making myself different from the women I saw growing up Gurvin Chopra

Growing up in west London, she would read the family’s post, fill out their forms and read books to her brother and sister. These early experiences propelled her towards a career in law.

“In their youth my parents weren’t really allowed to participate in education,” she said.

“My grandfather died young and my dad had to work, and there was a cultural element of what a woman’s place was. Despite that, they’ve always seen the value in education.

“I always saw education as a way out and a way of making myself different from the women I saw growing up, who often didn’t work.

“I’ve found education really empowering in breaking away from that, developing a voice and helping the people around me.”

After finishing her undergraduate law degree in 2023 at the University of Bristol, for which she received a bursary, Miss Chopra went on to study for a master’s degree in human rights law at the university.

She also volunteered with the university’s law clinic, where law students provide free legal help to those in need, and founded the Taylor Swift Society, which now has hundreds of members.

Gurvin Chopra addresses students at her graduation (University of Bristol/PA)

Now working as an elected officer for Bristol Students’ Union, Miss Chopra has also set up a charity, The Beathard Project, which seeks to uncover miscarriages of justice to posthumously exonerate people who have been executed for alleged crimes.

On Tuesday Miss Chopra officially graduated in front of her family, friends and tutors.

Congratulating the graduating class, she said: “For me, as an Afghan woman, the significance of this day cannot be overstated.

“In Afghanistan, women and girls have been denied the right to an education, the right to be seen and heard.

“These are privileges that I, through education, have been fortunate to receive and foster.

“As the only educated woman in my family, it is an honour and privilege to have earned my master’s in human rights law.

“It is through my education that I have been able to see first-hand how access to education can be life-changing, in providing a voice, freedoms and, most importantly, choices.

“So, as we all celebrate the end of this chapter, we must remember the power education has in transforming lives, and, more importantly, the privileges we hold and the responsibilities we bear in ensuring that these opportunities are available to all.”

Gurvin Chopra poses for a selfie with Professor Michele Acuto from the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)

Professor Michele Acuto, the University of Bristol’s pro vice-chancellor for global engagement, conducted Miss Chopra’s graduation ceremony.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Gurvin for the many incredible things she has already achieved, and for her outstanding service to the student community too,” she said.

“She has demonstrated the kind of ‘global civic’ leadership we aspire to in our strategy, and is an inspiration to us all.

“Gurvin is a credit to the amazing students we have the chance to host at university. We have no doubt that she will have every success in the future, and I look forward to more collaboration with Gurvin in this and the years to come.”

After finishing her year-long service as a students’ union officer, Miss Chopra plans to work on her charity before becoming a human rights lawyer.