Interactive map pinpoints the size of penises around the world

An interactive map has appeared online which pinpoints the size of penises across the globe.

On the WorldData.info website, the interactive map reveals average erect penis sizes in up to 90 countries around the world - so you can see where your country sits in the list.

"No other topic on this website has been asked for more often than the average size of male genitalia. This international comparison now gives some basic data about the mean sizes per country," the website reads.

So what does the map tell us?

Well, it's bad news for the UK and the US as both countries failed to reach the top 10, nor even the top 50 for that matter.

While the UK is in 68th place with a size of 5.2 inches, our American counterparts across the pond have ranked higher in 60th place with a size of 5.4 inches.

Topping the list is Ecuador with their size averaging at almost seven inches (6.93 inches), and at the bottom of the rankings is Cambodia at 3.95 inches.

Here is the world's largest average penis sizes, according to the map:

Ecuador - 6.93 Cameroon - 6.56 Bolivia - 6.5 Sudan - 6.48 Haiti - 6.3 Senegal - 6.26 Gambia - 6.25 Cuba - 6.25 Netherlands - 6.25 Zambia - 6.21

Countries which ranked at the bottom of the list include Myanmar with 4.21 inches, Philippines with 4.27 inches and Sri Lanka with 4.29.

Here is the world's smallest average penis sizes, according to the map:

Cambodia - 3.95 Myanmar - 4.21 Philippines - 4.27 Sri Lanka - 4.29 Hong Kong - 4.41 Bangladesh - 4.41 Thailand - 4.51 Vietnam - 4.52 Malaysia - 4.52 Singapore - 4.54

In Europe, The Netherlands rank highest in 9th place at 6.25 inches, followed by France in 11th with 6.2 inches and Italy in third with 6.04 inches.

Contrastingly, Romania is the European country that is ranked the lowest on this list in 73rd place with 5.02 inches.

However it has to be noted that just 90 countries had data on this, with no information being included from other countries like Saudi Arabia and a number of countries in Africa.

