The internet is absolutely losing it over the latest TikTok trend - the "inverted filter".

This quirky filter flips your reflection, claiming to show you how the world sees you. But here's the catch: the idea that this filter represents what others actually see isn't exactly accurate.

While the filter has been lurking on the platform for some time, its new wave of virality has sparked a trend of quite literal self-reflection, fascination, and disbelief.

It simply flips a photo horizontally, and while many Gen Z users are having fun with it, others have claimed it's messed with their self-esteem.

@ethentrip I am never using that filter again 😭 #fyp #viral #inverted #filter #trending









What was meant to be a playful trend has caused some to rethink their self-image, exposing just how much we tie our perception of ourselves to the way we think others see us and social media.









Meanwhile, one viral clip by Marcos Philip, which racked up a whopping 40 million views, hit back at the inverted filter theory, challenging the idea that this distorted reflection is anything close to reality.

"They've been lying to you about the inverted filter," he quipped. "No one sees you this way."

@itsmarcosphilip True mirror method is crazy 🤯 #marcosphilip #lifemethod #lifemaxxing #mensselfimprovement #mensselfconfidence #looksmaxxingcommunity #looksmaxxingtips #Inverted #greenscreensticker #greenscreenvideo

"Yes you’re right, and the mirror flipped is the most realistic and even then it’s not truly how people see us," one response read. "Realistically we’ll never know. Love yourselves people."

Another chimed in: "#1. Look at a photograph of yourself. That’s it."

You might also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.