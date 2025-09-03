Ancient ruins discovered after massive drought exposes secrets of the land in Iraq

Ancient tombs (40 of them to be exact) have been discovered by archaeologists in Iraq due to a drought hitting the country.

As a result of the water levels in Iraq's largest reservoir dwindling, the over 2,300-year-old tombs were found near the Mosul Dam reservoir, in the Khanke region of Duhok.

In 2023, the researchers found a number of tombs, but this number increased this year when water levels dropped "to their lowest," meaning they could carry out further excavations of the site.

Archaeologists in Iraq with one of the ancient tombs they discovered due to ongoing drought in the country. AFP/Getty

What have the experts said?

"So far, we have discovered approximately 40 tombs," explained Bekas Brefkany, the director of antiquities in Duhok, and site leader on the archaeological project.

For five years running, Iraq has experienced droughts, and this has led to ancient ruins being unearthed by archaeologists.

"The droughts have significant impact on many aspects, like agriculture and electricity. But, for us archaeologists... it allows us to do excavation work," Brefkany said on the environmental impact.

When are the tombs from?

One of the ancient tombs discovered AFP/Getty

It is believed the tombs are from the Hellenistic or Hellenistic-Seleucid period.

Brefkany noted excavation work is still being carried out by his team, with the goal to transfer them to the Duhok Museum before the water levels rise again.

This is where further research will be carried out on the tombs, which will also undergo preservation work.

The cause of droughts

The consequences of climate change are clear to see in Iraq, where the country has been experiencing water shortages, consecutive droughts and increasing temperatures.

At the moment, water reserves are at just eight per cent capacity, with 2025 being one of the driest years for Iraq since 1933, according to authorities.

Fingers have also been pointed at upstream dams built in neighbouring countries, Iran and Turkey, for the reduction in the amount of water seen in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

