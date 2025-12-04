Gavin Newsom has the perfect response as the Institute of Peace is renamed for Trump

Gavin Newsom is among the many who have trolled Donald Trump after the administration changed the name of the Institute of Peace to honour him.

It is no secret that Trump has surrounded himself with sycophants who tell him exactly what he wants to hear at “phony” North Korea-style cabinet meetings and have been known to wear golden lapel pins of his side profile .

In the most recent controversial move to shower their president in praise, the United States Institute of Peace has been renamed to include his name, despite Trump slashing funding and taking control of the non-profit, independent think tank.

“President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It's time our State Department display that,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X/Twitter.

The move is part of a concerted effort on the part of Trump to show himself as a peacemaker, as he continues to claim (without evidence) to have ended eight wars in his 11 months in office.

It’s fair to say the news of the name change didn’t go down well.

As ever, California governor Gavin Newsom had the perfect clap back, photoshopping a picture of the KFC logo above the words “Institute for Veganism”.

Another wrote: “They did this stuff under Stalin, Mussolini, etc.”

Along the same lines, another said: “North Korea–level propaganda.”

Someone else said: “It's all so cringe.”

“What a demented regime,” wrote another.

