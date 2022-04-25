A line that many consider to be ‘homophobic’ was cut from the original 2002 Spider-Man during a recent airing on ITV.

In the first film of the trilogy that stars Tobey Maguire as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man there's a certain scene that didn't sit right with viewers.

The line in particular was apparently deemed as problematic by ITV and they went the extra mile to apply adequate censorship. As shown in footage shared on Twitter, the line appears to have been edited during a recent screening on ITV2.

"THEY REMOVED PETER PARKER'S HOMOPHOBIA," wrote Twitter user @PaperPlaneTF alongside the new clip.

In the original scene, viewers see Spider-Man attempting to insult the pro wrestler Bone Saw saying, "That's a cute outfit. Did your husband give it to you?"

The now edited scene takes away the "husband" slam and instead, the superhero simply says, “That’s a cute outfit,” notably cutting the follow up altogether.

Many people agreed with the edit and felt as though this was the right thing to do based on its previous homophobic connotations.

One person wrote, “When the punchline is gay marriage it's not really a good punchline.”

"I am glad they changed it. BUT they could have at least changed the line to ‘did your MOM pick it out for you'," said another person.

Not everyone was a fan of the change, however, with some arguing it wasn't problematic.

“Everyone can’t seem to understand that Spider-Man says this because Bone Saw is very clearly a big, burly macho man… alpha-male kinda guy,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “If anything the wrestler reaction is the homophobic part.”

