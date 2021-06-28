‘Vulnerable’ zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo

A zebra foal from a vulnerable subspecies has been born at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

The female Hartmann’s zebra was born to mother Taru and father Jabali on June 18.

Lisa Britton, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “This new arrival is great news.

“The Hartmann’s zebra is classed as vulnerable because its population is susceptible to decreasing, so this is a great achievement not only for Paignton Zoo, but for the species as a whole.”

The foal will remain closely with her mother until she is fully weaned at around 10 months of age.