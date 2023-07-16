James Cameron hits back at reports he’s working on new Titan sub project

James Cameron has hit back at claims that he’s planning a new project based on the Titan submersible disaster.

It comes after false reports emerged that the Titanic director was working on a new film about the tragic incident, which took place last month.

The OceanGate vessel set off on a voyage into the deep ocean on 18 June, aiming to reach the wreckage of the Titanic. However, a little under two hours after it set off, those on the surface lost contact with it. Around the same time, the sub is thought to have imploded, killing all of those on board.

The victims were Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61.

Cameron told media outlets that he knew what the five-man crew’s fate was four days earlier, and false reports subsequently emerged surrounding a new film project.

One supposed insider claimed: "The Titan disaster is already being looked at as a major series for one of the world’s biggest streamers — and James is first choice for director. It is a subject close to his heart.

"He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on.

"Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it."

Now, though, Cameron has clarified that he is not working on a film about the disaster.

Writing on Twitter, Cameron said: "I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

Speaking to CNN after the news of Titan's fate was announced, Cameron said: “I watched over the ensuing days, this whole - sort of - everyone running around with their hair on fire search. Knowing full well that it was futile. Hoping against hope that I was wrong, but knowing in my bones that I wasn’t.

“It certainly wasn’t a surprise today, and I just feel terrible for all the families that had to go through all these false hopes that kept getting dangled as it played out.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.