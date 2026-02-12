James Van Der Beek dies aged 48: Tributes pour in for Dawson’s Creek star

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48, his family have confirmed.

Van Der Beek rose to fame on the hit show Dawson's Creek, which ran between 1998 and 2003. He later starred in Varsity Blues, where he played Jonathan 'Mox' Moxon.

In November 2024, the star revealed he was receiving treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer after initially brushing off symptoms. Following his diagnosis, Van Der Beek spent time raising awareness around screening.

In a statement shared on his wife's Instagram account, Kimberly wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.

"For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Fans and familiar faces flooded the post with heartfelt tributes, with singer Lana Del Rey sending her love.

Sarah Michelle Gellar penned: "I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** Cancer."

Chad Michael Murray wrote: "Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us – he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys."

Lawyer and podcast host Jefferson Fisher shared: "Heartbroken. I can’t imagine the loss. The biggest hugs to your beautiful family and sweet babies."

Jessica Capshaw commented: "Sending prayers and love to you all as you find your way through this unimaginable loss."

Actor & founder of Wyldwood Studios, Zachary Levi, wrote: "Sending you and the whole family every ounce of love, light, peace, and rest in this time. My heart, along with so many others, is with you."

Rest in peace, James Van Der Beek (1977-2026)

