Dating expert shares which gifts to definitely avoid this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day 2025 is fast approaching and for couples who are faced with buying gifts for the first time, it may cause a lot of stress.

Are you thinking about buying a big bougie present that will surely be well received on social media, but may be out of your own financial budget? Or perhaps you're considering something cute and cosy at home, but does that feel laissez-faire?

Luckily relationship expert Paul C Brunson from Married at First Sight and Celebs Go Dating is here to help with this exact issue — and he has a wealth of knowledge on how to manage gifting and budgeting expectations for new couples anticipating their first Valentine's together. He has teamed up with Klarna to shed light on how couples should manage gifting expectations this year.

“I think people have gotten more creative and thoughtful over the years,” he tells Indy100 about how gifting habits have changed over the years. “Of course people still love flowers and chocolates, but these aren’t the be-all and end-all of Valentine's Day gifts anymore.”

It’s totally normal to feel nervous about gift-giving in a new relationship, too. As Brunson says: “You’re still figuring each other out and want to make a good impression with your gift.”

Be open about budgeting expectations

You can be savvy when having this chat and avoid dropping any major spoilers. It’s still worth being open with your partner about how much you’ll be spending for Valentine’s Day, if you choose to celebrate, especially in this economy. “The best way to avoid disappointment is going to be a conversation,” Brunson explains. “It doesn’t need to be a sombre affair — go out to coffee and have a chat about what your expectations are around gifting.

“Buying on a budget doesn’t have to mean that you can’t give something thoughtful! It just means you need to get creative, and that could be even more fun than a more expensive gift.”

He added: “I do believe couples should communicate with each other so they’re aligned on expectations — like how much to spend — but that doesn’t have to spoil the surprise.

“If you feel inclined to buy a certain Valentine’s gift for your partner and it requires a bit more forward planning with budgeting, there are smart shopping tools available to help you get a great price. I know Klarna have a free price comparison tool in their app which filters through thousands of different retailers in one place, saving you the hassle.”

Make the gift feel personal — whether it’s big or small

“First-time gifts can feel a little daunting, but the key is to think about what feels personal to them, even if you’re still figuring out their tastes.”

Brunson adds: “You could try recreating your first date at home or visiting spots that are special to your relationships.

“Another idea is making a personalised coupon book with things like a homemade dinner, a long massage, or a ‘you pick the date’ pass. If your partner loves creativity, you could record a short ‘love podcast’ where you talk about your favourite memories, inside jokes, and what you appreciate about them.”

There are ways to make your gift special without breaking the bank Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

Don’t phone it in

It’s true what they say, it’s the thought that counts. Purchasing a last-minute gift is a huge no-no. “That’s a surefire way to lead to disappointment and hurt feelings," Brunson warns.

"This isn’t to say you need to spend a lot of money but listen to your partner [all] year round. Notice what they share with you on social media or mention in passing and keep a list. That way you’ve got something to draw from that will ensure you’re getting them something thoughtful.”

People should also focus on the meaning behind the gift rather than the quantity or price. “Price does not always dictate quality or effort. A low budget gift could be more elaborate and thought out than an expensive item. If you’re really, truly bummed out by the gift you received, take some time to ask yourself why that is. Then, you can decide if it’s worth having a conversation or not.”

Be aware of social media’s influence

Just because someone on your feed got jewellery or a holiday, that does not mean you have to follow suit.

“Social media can certainly play a role in how people expect things to play out in their own relationships," he says.

“Keep in mind that everyone is on their own path and their own journey. Do you really want what they received for Valentine’s Day? We need to leave social media comparisons in the past.

“Life is made for living and being in the moment. Not for comparing yourself with others.”

Don’t forget it’s all about love

If Valentine’s Day gift shopping stresses you out, start by remembering that it’s about showing love, not spending a fortune.

“Thoughtful gestures like a heartfelt letter or a shared experience often mean more than expensive presents. Plan ahead and pay attention to what your partner values, but don’t pressure yourself to be perfect.

"If gifts aren’t your thing, talk to your partner about celebrating in a way that feels right for both of you."

Here are some wholesome ways to celebrate Valentine's Day at home - or you can choose to go a romantic restaurant.

