'Diabolical': 'Work wife' Valentine's Day cards spark outrage on social media

It's almost Valentine's Day, and as social media overflows with flowers, chocolates, and sentimental declarations of love, another side of the internet is furious over a specific type of Valentine's Day card that has raised more than a few eyebrows.

Introducing: the "Work Wife" card taking over TikTok and X/Twitter.

In one viral clip, TikToker Jen (@jendoessocial) couldn’t hide her shock as she uncovered the "Work Wife" card, captioning the video: "When you spend more time with your work spouse than your real one… might as well make it official with a Valentine’s card."

The image racked up a staggering 270,000 views and many more comments with one writing: "What the heck and I couldn’t find a 'happy first Valentine's Day together' card."

Another quipped: "I’m crying they are taking it too far."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I work with my husband that's the only acceptable way this card is a good idea."





@jendoessocial When you spend more time with your work spouse than your real one… might as well make it official with a Valentine’s card. #workbestie #valentinesday #office





People on X were quick to join the conversation as well, and of course, they did it in true internet fashion – with memes.

Another user believed it to be "adultery".

One eagle-eyed observer pointed out something they found even stranger: Valentine’s Day cards from the cat. In their opinion, it took the whole concept a bit too far.

Another simply called it "diabolical".

As another humoured: "Imagine being reasonably cordial with a coworker, and they hit you with the work wife Valentine’s Day card."

