Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek attacks Biden in bizarre rant

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek (AKA Dawson Leery) is confusing fans with a new, extended rant targeting Joe Biden.

The now-46-year-old appeared furious at the idea of primary debates between Biden and other candidates being scrapped.

“This guy has obviously declining mental faculties,” he scathed.

“You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate?"

