Jamie Oliver has faced criticism on social media after encouraging a protest against multi-buy junk food offers during the cost of living crisis.

The celebrity chef was reacting after the Government’s decision to delay a ban on multi-buy offers and pre-watershed TV advertising.

The Department of Health said the plans would be put on hold for a year while the impact on household finances was analysed following the increasing cost of living.

Public health minister Maggie Throup said last week: "Pausing restrictions on deals like 'buy one get one free' will allow us to understand its impact on consumers in light of an unprecedented global economic situation.”

Health campaigners hit out at the plans and accused the government of failing to tackle childhood obesity.

Now, speaking to Channel 4, Oliver said that he is calling on people to protest outside Number 10 with an Eton mess pudding over the government’s decision.

Oliver called people to each bring an Eton Mess and stage a peaceful protest outside Downing Street at 12.30 on Friday if the government failed to reverse its decision.

“I think it’s really important that we don’t just watch these changes happen in front of us and just passively watch things get worse," he said.

The comments sparked a debate on social media, with users calling Oliver “out of touch” for wanting to introduce the ban as many struggle to afford food.

One wrote: “Ridiculously out of touch given the current circumstances. Multi buys offers are essential for some people.”

Another said: “Instead of trying to ban affordable junk food, why not campaign for affordable healthy food, affordable energy to cook it with, shorter working days to allow for the cooking and cooking lessons for those who need it? Because that's how you'd solve the problem.”

One more user wrote: “Multibuys are [for] alot of families only way to have a small luxury it's easy to want to ban them when you can afford treats for a large fam alot of people can't [sic].”

Writer Jim Felton also joked that “Jamie Oliver is Jack Monroe’s Wario,” referencing the work done by ‘bootstrap cook’ and food poverty activist Monroe.





Indy100 has reached out to Oliver for comment.

