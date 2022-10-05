The provisional cause of death of the reality star Jasmine Burkitt, also known as Jazz, has been confirmed at an inquest into the death of the 28-year-old.

Like her mother Bev, who died in 2014, Burkitt was born with a rare form of dwarfism and starred in the BBC Three reality show Small Teen Bigger World alongside her mother.

The 28-year-old was found “unresponsive” in a tent she was living in with her partner Lewis Burke in woodland in Denbighshire in north-east Wales.

An inquest into her death on 12 June heard that Burkitt was found unresponsive by her partner’s mother and several unsuccessful attempts were made to revive her.

Senior coroner John Gittins noted there had been a “decline in her mental health” in the lad up to her death.

The hearing held in Ruthin in Wales was told a post-mortem toxicology report showed quetiapine was present – an antipsychotic drug used primarily to treat conditions such as depression, schizophrenia and bipolar.

The coroner said a provisional cause of death was listed as cardiac failure but a full inquest will be held in the new year, with further investigations continuing in the meantime.

Following her death, Burkitt’s partner Burke wrote in a tribute: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I've ever known.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I'll never be the same.”

The pair had been living in a tent in the woodland after struggling to find a suitable council property to live in.

