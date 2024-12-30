Jazz trumpeter tells of ‘special feeling’ at MBE honour

Jazz musician Dr Linley Hamilton has told of the “special feeling” of being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours.

The veteran trumpet player has been a staple of the music scene in Northern Ireland for decades while also forging a career as a university lecturer and broadcaster.

He is recognised for services to the music industry in Northern Ireland.

The 59-year-old said he was shocked when he received the letter informing him of the honour.

He said: “I am very, very grateful because I know these things happen because people have put you forward because they think you have made a difference to their careers and lives.

“I guess, although I’m known as a performer, I’ve had a diverse career over 40 years. I guess I’ve touched different aspects of the community in that time, so I’m just very grateful.

“It is an honour not just for me, but also for anybody I’ve worked with and people that I still mentor now.”

Looking back over his career, he said: “I’ve been a performer for decades, I’ve a number of albums out.

“I was involved in setting up a youth music charity for about 14 years.

“I was involved in an agency which allowed original artists to form cover bands to finance their original career.

“Those are probably some of the big things and then obviously my impact with the jazz career from my connections with the Ulster Youth Jazz Orchestra, and this very long jazz career which has taken me everywhere.”

Mr Hamilton, who lectures at Ulster University, said it is important to him to help the next generation of young musicians coming out of Northern Ireland.

Linley Hamilton is a director of Magy’s Farm in the Dromara hills (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

He said: “Being in a performance situation with other bands, bringing younger players through, teaching them to not make the same playing mistakes that you have made, giving them a quicker way to develop.

“The goal is when they go way past you, that is something I’m always excited about.”

He added: “I’ve been playing trumpet for 51 years and I guess I haven’t had time to stop and think.

“When something like this happens, you stop and think ‘I guess I’ve done a fair bit’.

“But it’s not about that, it’s about the interaction with the people.

“It is a special feeling.”

Despite his decades in the industry, Mr Hamilton said he has no intention of slowing down and has recently fulfilled an ambition by beginning to learn to play piano at a higher level.

He is also a director of Magy’s Farm, a jazz venue at his home in the Dromara hills which hosts intimate gigs by performers from across the world.