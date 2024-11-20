Jeff Goldblum serenades Londoners with St Pancras International piano display

Actor Jeff Goldblum surprised the public at St Pancras International in London with a piano performance to celebrate the release of Wicked.

Goldblum, who plays the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the film, which is in cinemas on Friday, played three tunes on Wednesday under a specially designed Wicked tree.

The Jurassic Park star, who is an accomplished musician, played a couple of Christmas tunes and a song from Wicked.

Wicked cast member Jeff Goldblum in London (Lucy North/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Stars of the show descended on London on Monday, gathering at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre for the UK premiere of the upcoming blockbuster.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star as Elphaba and Glinda in the film adaptation of the hit musical.

Goldblum’s performance at St Pancras International took place under a tree designed to pay tribute to the Emerald City, featuring a huge handmade replica of the Wizard of Oz’s head.

Jeff Goldblum stars as the Wizard of Oz in Wicked (Lucy North/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Wendy Spinks, chief commercial officer at St Pancras International and HS1 Ltd, said: “Our station is proud to be known as a hot spot for musical performances, creating an exciting and lively experience for travellers and shoppers alike.

“This festive season our station has become a hub for all things Wicked with our beautiful Christmas tree inspired by the film of the season.

“We were delighted to host Jeff Goldblum, who has surprised our visitors and fans of the film with his electrifying performance.”