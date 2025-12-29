In the most-first-world of first-world problems, there’s little surprise that when you live in the Hollywood bubble, your relatives have to get a little more creative than just socks and chocolates when it comes to gift-giving.

Budgets are limitless, and when you’re already in a position to buy yourself, well…anything, it can imaginably be quite the challenge to find something you don’t already own - which could explain how one Kardashian ended up with an iconic piece of one-off movie memorabilia this Christmas.

Back in May, it was revealed that one of the red bicycles used in 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure was sold at auction.

Warner Bros

It’s one of the only surviving bicycles, and even carries a gold replica "Property of Pee-wee Herman" plaque beneath the seat, and wear from the Tim Burton movie.

According to the auction house, it’s one of the only bicycles that can be traced back to specific moments in the movie.

While it was expected to fetch up to $60,000, it actually ended up selling to a “private collector” for $125,000.

Rather iconic given Pee-wee’s famous line was: "I wouldn't sell my bike for all the money in the world. Not for a hundred million, billion, trillion dollars!"

And now, we have a sneaky feeling we could know who it went to.

Kourtney Kardashian

Following Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram that she was now the proud owner of the bike, thanks to sister, Kim Kardashian.

“If anyone’s looking for peewee’s bicycle… I have it,” she wrote. “Coolest Christmas present @kimkardashian.”

What’s more, in the photo shared, the bicycle appears to be in near-new condition, minus a few scratches on the panelling. But that’s all part of its character, right?

“Me on Christmas morning,” Kourtney wrote in another post alongside a scene of Pee-wee gushing over his prized possession.

She later snapped a photo of the gold plaque mentioned by the auction house.

What’s next, Harry Potter’s broomstick? Anything is possible…

Why not read...

Jennifer Lawrence admits she finds Kourtney Kardashian ‘more annoying than ever’

Kim Kardashian shares one unusual detail from her will that's caught fans' attention

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.