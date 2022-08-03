Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has sparked controversy over his comments about the west and Ukraine.

Corbyn gave an interview on the Beirut-based TV channel, Al Mayadeen, which has been accused of reporting pro-Russian propaganda since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former UK politician revealed his stance on where we are with the war and said some controversial things about how the west is supporting Ukraine in the fight to defend its country.

Corbyn told Al Mayadeen: “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about a solution, it’s only going to prolong and exaggerate this war. We might be in for years and years of a war in Ukraine.

“What I find disappointing is that hardly any of the world’s leaders use the word peace; they always use the language of more war, and more bellicose war.”

He continued: “This war is disastrous for the people of Ukraine, for the people of Russia, and for the safety and security of the whole world, and therefore there has to be much more effort put into peace.”

Corbyn said he’d hoped that more focus would be placed on trying to organise a ceasefire and urged the UN to be “much more centre stage” in talks. He also suggested bringing in other international organisations such as the African Union or the League of Arab States.

His remarks have sparked controversy on Twitter.

Podcaster, Terrell Jermaine Starr, wrote: “Jeremy Corbyn’s moral inconsistency on Ukraine is an utter disgrace.

“There is nothing politically liberal about being silent about genocide or criticizing the West for helping Ukraine to defend itself.”

Another argued: “It doesn’t matter who says it, the idea that the largest obstacle to peace in Ukraine is any entity other than Russia is just absurd denialism.”

But, not everyone was in disagreement with his remarks and some suggested people are wilfully misinterpreting what he actually said.

One person stated: “Irrespective who Jeremy Corbyn is speaking to - I agree with every word he's saying.”

Someone else added: “2 minutes 15 seconds of Jeremy Corbyn talking no word of a lie.”

"You’re all clapped if you hear anything other than 'war bad, why aren’t people trying to stop it?' from this," another argued.





