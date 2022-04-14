The job advert for the most senior police officer in Britain has gone live, and it pays a pretty penny.

The advert for Dame Cressida Dick’s successor as Metropolitan Police commissioner was posted yesterday by the Home Office.

A salary of £292,938 is on the table, and the role is a fix-term gig for five years initially. The deadline for applications is 4 May.

Nice salary, sure - but the new Met boss will certainly have their work cut out for them.

The successful candidate will be tasked with “[re-establishing] trust… particularly with women and girls and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities by addressing serious failings and restoring public confidence” in the force.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Public confidence in the force has been damaged by a series of events including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer and the publication of highly offensive messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross.

Two constables were also jailed for sharing images of the bodies of murder victims Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry on WhatsApp.

Last month, High Court judges ruled that the Met breached the rights of organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard with its handling of the event. The police’s attempt to appeal against the findings was thrown out this week.

Previous commissioner Dame Cressida Dick left the job last week, with her deputy Sir Stephen House temporarily taking charge until a permanent successor is appointed in the summer.

Potential candidates for the post include former director general of the National Crime Agency Dame Lynne Owens and current Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.