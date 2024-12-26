New year, new job? 7 essential tips for your 2025 job search

As 2024 draws to a close, many people will be adding "find a new job" to their New Year's resolutions for 2025.

A study revealed that three-quarters of employees actively seek out new work ventures during the first month of the year. But with this influx comes a lot of competition.

Whether you're looking to climb the corporate ladder or land your dream job, the new year is seemingly the prime time to start taking action.

Guy Thornton, founder of Practice Aptitude Tests has lent a helping hand with seven key tips to stand out and be one step ahead of the crowd.

Update your CV before January begins

First and foremost, if you want to take advantage of the January surge this year, it is important that you update your CV before January even begins, so you’re ready to go as soon as you see an opportunity that you want to apply for.

This means making sure that it includes your most recent professional accomplishments and has valuable skills that will make you ideal for the jobs that you are applying to.





Brush up on your interview skills

With many looking to take advantage of the January Surge, the job market is going to be competitive, so you must brush up on your interview skills so you stand out to potential employers.

This means practising common interview questions ahead of time, so you have some answers to give a potential interviewer.





Take advantage of industries that hire seasonally

If you’re looking to enter a new role this January, one way to get your foot in the door and gain experience to put on your CV is by taking advantage of industries that hire seasonally.

This is especially important if you are looking to get gig work or work in the hospitality sector, as they often see an increase in the number of opportunities around this time, so they have more staff for the lead-up to Christmas. Keeping an eye out for opportunities like this can boost your chances of employment during the January surge this year.





Set yourself clear goals

While it might seem obvious, one way that you can boost your changes in employment following results day is by setting yourself clear goals and targets for the January surge.

Not only will this help you to avoid burning out by overloading yourself with too much work, but it can also help you to establish what roles you actually want to apply for and which ones might not align with your employment objectives.





Research employers you want to work for

If there are companies that are your dream employer, then it’s also important that you do your research on them before you apply.



This means looking through their websites, understanding their values, and looking at what their social media presence is like.

Not only will this give you a better understanding of what the company might be like to work for, but it will also show employers that you are interested in them when it gets to the interview stage.





Avoid scattergun job hunting

If you’re looking to maximise your chances of employment this January, you should also avoid what is known as scattergun job hunting, where possible.



What this means is avoiding applying to everything that you see. Instead, you should be selective about the jobs that you actually send applications for, making sure that you have tailored your CV to match the job specification.





Increase your online presence

Finally, you might also want to think about increasing your online presence ahead of January to stand out from the crowd.

More often than not, employers will now have a look at your LinkedIn profile as part of reviewing applications to get a clearer picture of what you are like as an employee, so your skills must be up-to-date. You may also want to post regularly to present a professional image of yourself to an employer.





