Tiger King's Joe Exotic announces engagement to fellow prison inmate

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has revealed he is engaged to a fellow prison inmate after finding love behind bars.

The 2020 Netflix true crime documentary Tiger King was a smash hit and explored the bizarre world of big cat breeding in the US.

The show followed the eccentric Joe Exotic , whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, and his long-running feud with Carole Baskin, which ultimately culminated in Maldonado-Passage being handed a 21-year prison sentence for an attempted murder-for-hire.

In a post on X/Twitter, the media personality revealed he is engaged to a prisoner named Jorge Marquez and shared a picture of the two of them together.

He wrote: “Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico.

“Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

Maldonado-Passage has previously been married twice, with his most recent divorce filed by his ex-husband, Dillon Passage, in 2021 after three years of marriage.

“Yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day.”

