AI expert stops Joe Rogan in his tracks with ominous prediction

Joe Rogan was stopped in his tracks while speaking to an AI expert on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, after hearing a pretty ominous prediction.

Gladstone AI founders Jeremie and Eduoard Harris spoke about how artificial intelligence was already shaping our world, before predicting when AI would be able to achieve ‘human-level capabilities’ sooner than you might think.

"If there's a doomsday clock for AI... what time is it?" Rogan asked the experts.

Jeremie Harris replied that it could “hit human-level... capabilities across the board” as soon as 2027 or 2028.

"You'll be able to have AI on your show and ask it what the doomsday clock is like by then," he went on to say.

Rogan was curious to know how close we were to seeing AI developments that fundamentally changed our world.

"How far away are we looking at something being implemented where the whole world changes?" Rogan asked.

"Is the world already being changed as a result of this yeah absolutely geopolitically economically industrially, yeah," he responded.

Speaking about new developments, which are coming thick and fast, Eduoard of AI developers: "They build the next level of scale and they get to sit back along with the rest of us and be surprised at the gifts that fall out of the scaling pinata as they keep whacking it."

AI, of course, has become a part of everyday life for millions of people.

Since launching in late 2022, ChatGPT has become a daily companion for millions, with global interest showing no sign of slowing. In the past month alone, searches for “ChatGPT” have risen by 30 per cent, reaching a record-breaking 519 million monthly queries.

Interestingly, according to emerging insights, our well-meaning manners could be quietly costing us , both financially and socially, too.

