A vet popular on TikTok has urged social media users to avoid taking part in a potentially dangerous and ‘unfunny’ trend involving cats.

Ben the Vet is a veterinarian from the UK with more than 209,000 followers, who has racked up more than five million likes on his videos.

He posted a clip showing point-of-view footage of a cat being picked up and spun round, adding the caption: “Leave the cats on the ground people.”

The footage, as Ben says, has more than four million views.

@ben.the.vet #stitch with @Tommy leave the cats on the ground people #LearnOnTikTok #vet #cat #fyp





“Is that funny? Am I not getting why it is so entertaining? It is really?” Ben asks in his video.

“Is it [funny] watching an unhappy cat be spun around?”

He went on to say: “I'm all for funny cat videos, but not when the cat is the sort of losing party.”

People in the comments hit out at the original clip, with one saying: "THANK YOU. People stay stressing their animals out for views."

"People often seem to think that harassing their cats is funny… hate it," another said.

One more commented on the trend, saying: "I think it’s cute sometimes, but most cats and dogs do not enjoy this trend. Most viral videos feature uncomfortable animals, since I have worked in vet med I now realize this..."

Why not read…

What does 'SYBAU' mean on TikTok?

Tiktoker who cried over reality of first 9-5 job gets laid off

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings