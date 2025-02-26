John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s Grease outfits going up for sale in LA

Outfits worn by John Travolta and Dame Olivia Newton-John in the film Grease are among the items going on sale in a memorabilia auction.

More than 1,300 “unforgettable” items from movies including Harry Potter, Star Wars and Ghostbusters will go under the hammer in Los Angeles in March.

The T-Birds gang jacket worn by Travolta’s character Danny Zuko is expected to fetch between 100,000 and 200,000 US dollars (£79,022-£158,036).

A patterned dress worn by Dame Olivia, who died in 2022 aged 73, is on sale for 30,000 to 60,000 US dollars (£23,704 to £47,408).

It featured in the scene where her character, Sandy Olsson, went to the teenagers’ favourite ice cream shop, Frosty Palace, to play the jukebox – giving Danny an opportunity to apologise for his behaviour.

The 1978 film is known for its songs, including Dame Olivia and Travolta’s duets Summer Nights and You’re The One That I Want, and big dance scenes.

It tells the story of Danny and Sandy who have a holiday romance, but when she starts at the same school he distances himself from her, before they change for each other.

Other items from Propstore up for auction include a Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in Superman III, when he transforms into a dark version of the Man of Steel – which has an estimate of 200,000 to 400,000 US dollars (£157,989 to £315,978).

Reeve died in 2004 aged 52, and a recent Bafta-winning documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story told the story of his accident and life.

Boots used by Sir Charlie Chaplin in the 1940 satire The Great Dictator have an estimate of 125,000 to 250,000 US dollars (£98,744 to £197,488).

A bomber jacket worn by Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 action film Top Gun, a ghost trap from 1984 comedy horror Ghostbusters, Angelina Jolie’s jacket from 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle Of Life, and the robe worn by Sir Michael Gambon as Professor Albus Dumbledore in 2009 fantasy Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince are also up for sale.

Propstore chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said: “This auction brings together an exceptional line-up of some of the most recognisable and well-loved props and costumes in Hollywood history.

“From Star Wars and Superman to Grease and Ghostbusters, these unforgettable pieces resonate with fans across the globe, sparking nostalgia and deep connection to the films and characters they love.”

Another set of lots, including a cigarette holder used by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in 2012 film Django Unchained, from the collection of Justice League director Zack Snyder will also be auctioned.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of these items will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

– The three-day live auction will take place from March 26 to 28.