Jude Hill brands siblings ‘copycats’ in adorable CCA acceptance speech

Belfast star Jude Hill accused his siblings of being “copycats” in an adorable acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) after winning best young actor.

The 11-year-old thanked his castmates and mum and dad for “always being there and… letting me go down this path in the first place” at the 27th annual ceremony.

He appeared gobsmacked on stage, telling audiences: “I’m gonna be completely honest, I have nothing prepared.

“I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the cast, Jamie, Caitriona, Ciaran, Ken, Judi Dench.

“Thanks to my mum and dad for always being there and just letting me go down this path in the first place.

He added: “Thanks to my little sister and my little brother Jonah, they’ve actually been getting into acting as well – copycats.”

The youngster also singled out director Kenneth Branagh for specific thanks, saying: “I love you so much thank you for choosing me.”

Hill was presented the award by last year’s winner, nine-year-old Alan Kim, who said that growing up in the industry was “no picnic”.