Just Stop Oil is facing criticism after appearing to compare their activists to the people who hid Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis during WW2.
The environmental protest group has just finished a protest in which it blocked parts of the M25 for four days, in a bid to pressure the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK.
In doing so, they have faced multiple arrests and home office secretary Suella Braverman has spoken out against the group.
After the former leader of Ukip, Henry Bolton said it was "quite right" that one of their activists had been arrested and imprisoned for taking part in the protest, the group justified breaking laws and likened the situation to when Frank and her family were hidden in Amsterdam to escape the Holocaust.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The family was eventually found and murdered by the Nazis in gas chambers.
They said: "The people who hid Anne Frank during WW2 were criminals, Henry. So were the French Resistance. Obeying the law does not give you the moral highground — not when it's still legal for our Government to greenlight enough oil and gas to kill millions. Good people break bad laws."
\u201cThe people who hid Anne Frank during WW2 were criminals, Henry. So were the French Resistance.\n\nObeying the law does not give you the moral highground \u2014 not when it's still legal for our Government to greenlight enough oil and gas to kill millions.\n\nGood people break bad laws.\u201d— Just Stop Oil (@Just Stop Oil) 1668097912
People slammed the group for their choice of language including Mike Katz, the national chair of the Jewish Labour Movement:
\u201cThis is a phenomenally bad take. Especially on Armistice Day.\u201d— Mike Katz (@Mike Katz) 1668162076
\u201cThat Just Stop Oil are claiming their activists are comparable to those who hid Ann Frank is grotesque and an indication of a \u2018movement\u2019 that is both out of control led by some very vain people\u201d— Tim (@Tim) 1668155575
\u201comg. the cowardly Stop Oil group are now comparing themselves to the fantastically brave people that hid Anne Frank during WW2 and the French resistance. How much more deluded can they get?\u201d— Duncan Bannatyne (@Duncan Bannatyne) 1668160884
\u201c@JustStop_Oil bloody hell. congratulations, you've managed to take offensive to the next level.\u201d— Just Stop Oil (@Just Stop Oil) 1668097912
\u201c@JustStop_Oil You compare yourselves with Anne Frank and conflate British justice with the Nuremberg laws? You are even more disgusting than I thought possible.\u201d— Just Stop Oil (@Just Stop Oil) 1668097912
\u201cJust Stop Oil just likened themselves to Anne Frank....\n\nI don't know where to start with this little bundle of unadulterated idiocy.\n\n1. They aren't going to be gassed.\n2. They aren't going to be shot.\n3. Their pursecution is of their own making.\u201d— Psy McBaine (@Psy McBaine) 1668106893
\u201cDid\u2026 did Just Stop Oil just compare themselves to Anne Frank?\u201d— Jake Wallis Simons (@Jake Wallis Simons) 1668160854
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism told the Jewish Chronicle: "Such comparisons to victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of six million Jewish men, women and children, are totally inappropriate and insulting. This is not the first time radical environmentalists have been caught up in Holocaust controversy. By resorting to degrading the memory of a Jewish girl murdered as part of the worst atrocity in human history, Just Stop Oil only weakens its case and whatever remains of its credibility."
indy100 has contacted Just Stop Oil to comment on this story.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.