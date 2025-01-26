Justin Baldoni's family break silence amid legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's wife Emily and mother Sharon have broken their silence amid Baldon's legal battle with Blake Lively.

This week, Baldoni marked his birthday, and in a rare return to social media, his wife Emily shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for the first time in a year.

She posted a heartwarming photo of the family, captioning it: "Happy birthday, my love. Celebrating the amazing man, husband, and father you are. I'd choose you over and over again."

His mother Sharon also took to the platform to wish her son a happy birthday, with a series of photos from the set of Jane the Virgin.

She reminisced on the "joy and love" from the set and where "friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew."

Sharon continued: "Sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey and the beginning of the rest of our lives."

"Life has its moments and also its surprises- as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity," she added in the lengthy caption, before signing off her prayers for God to "continue to bless you in truth".

It comes after Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign aimed at damaging her public image, just months after their successful film's release.

In response, Baldoni is filing a counterclaim against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging that they have made efforts to sabotage his reputation and career.

