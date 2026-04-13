Kamala Harris has lifted the lid on her potential plans to run for president in 2028.

While it feels like a lifetime, Donald Trump has only been in office for just over a year. And while he has mentioned his ambitions to run for a third term on several occasions, the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution forbids it.

Well, now, during a discussion at the National Action Network (NAN) in New York on Friday (10 April), Harris has said she's "thinking about it".

"I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States I know what the job is and I know what it requires," she shared.

The former vice president told attendees that she has been travelling the States for the last year, spending "a lot of time in the South and many other places".

"The one thing I’m really clear about is, the status quo is not working and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time," she continued.

Harris went on to say that the focus had to be on the American people, adding: "I am thinking about it in the context of who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people."

She signed off by reassuring people: "I'll keep you posted."

Harris' comments came as members of the crowd shouted "Run again!"

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