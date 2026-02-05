Kamala Harris has announced her old "Kamala HQ" campaign account is rebranding to Headquarters, a "new Gen-Z led progressive content hub," in partnership with the left-leaning People for the American Way.

The former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee announced the news on the freshly revitalised social media channels where she has over 5 million followers on TikTok, 1.1 million on Instagram, and 1 million on X/Twitter. Headquarters will also expand to other platforms such as YouTube and Substack.

"Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters and it's where you can go online to get basically the latest of what's going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders," Harris explained in the announcement video.

She added, "I'm really excited about it," and told viewers to "stay engaged."

People For the American Way described Headquarters as "an effort to mobilize pro-justice, pro-fairness, pro-democracy young people against far-right extremism."

“Conservatives build permanent organizing infrastructure. Progressives have historically built machines that dismantle after Election Day. Headquarters is the end of that cycle.”

As for their username, it's "headquarters" on TikTok, "headquartersnewsroom" on Instagram, meanwhile on X/Twitter it's "@headquarters_67" and according to the account bio, it says "Elon wouldn’t give us @headquarters," referring to X owner Elon Musk.

First posts from Headquarters troll the Trump administration

Already, the newly rebanded Headquarters account has come right out of the gate trolling the Trump administration with its first posts after the rebrand announcement.

In response to a Trump War Room post, "LET'S GOOOO" to the Kamala HQ announcement teaser from the day before, Headquarters replied, "Donald Trump when he sees a teenage Miss Universe contestant."

In another post, Trump War Room said, "Oh, you guys want some more pain?" to the same teaser, to which Headquarters responded, "This type of pain, or...?" with a photo of President Donald Trump's bruised hand.





They also came for White House Communications Director Steven Cheung when he responded to the teaser video by saying "kamabla = loser."

How is the internet reacting to Headquarters rebrand?

Since the announcement was made, there has been plenty of reaction on social media to 'Kamala HQ' becoming 'Headquarters' as people shared their thoughts.

The official GOP X/Twitter account simply responded with a thumbs-up emoji.





It seems people aren't a fan of the "67" username on X/Twitter as they feel the rebrand is trying to get down with the kids, with "6-7" being a viral meme among Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

"Fighting fascism with headquarters 6_7 we are in hell," one person said.









A second person asked, "Who is that Gen-Z staffer who put the 67 at the end of this, come to the front right now!"





"Putting 67 in the username girl pls be serious for one second," a third person commented.





A fourth person added, "There’s no f***ing way they named it hq 67."





"Pokémon go to the polls," a fifth person shared, quoting Hillary Clinton speaking at a campaign rally back in July 2016.

"This is so f***ng stupid we don't want memes we don't want content we want y'all to DO SOMETHING TANGIBLE HOLY S**," someone else reacted.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The 35 most stupid things Donald Trump has ever said, and Harris reflects on not telling Biden to pull out of presidential race.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.