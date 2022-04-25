Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world, has died at the age of 119.

Tanaka, who was Japanese and became the oldest living person in 2019, died of old age in a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on Tuesday last week.

She was born on 2nd January 1903 and was living at a nursing home and was in relatively good health until recently, enjoying playing board games, solving maths problems, drinking soda and eating chocolate.

And due to her long life, being the oldest person in the world was not the only record she broke.

Here are the records Tanaka held during her life:



1. Second oldest person ever recorded - she lost out to Jeanne Calment who lived to the age of 122.

2. She became the last surviving Japanese person born in 1903 following the death of Shimoe Akiyama on 29th January 2019.

3. She became the last validated person in the world born in 1903 following the death of Italian Maria Giuseppa Robucci on 18th June 2019.

4. On 15th December 2019, she became one of the ten oldest validated people ever recorded.

Not a bad innings, then. Rest in Peace Kane Tanaka.

