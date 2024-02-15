Travis Kelce responds to tragic shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Travis Kelce has responded after a tragic shooting that occurred at the Kansas City Chiefs parade to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win.

High-profile Chiefs player Kelce has said he is “heartbroken” after a mass shooting occurred in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Super Bowl victory parade, injuring at least 21 people and leaving one person dead. Nine children are among the wounded.

Gunshots were fired close to the city’s Union Station just after the event ended. Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said three suspects had been detained.

The shooting occurred not long after the team left the stage, where they had celebrated their Super Bowl win with the crowd of fans who had gathered.

In a post on X/Twitter, Kelce said the shooting incident had left him “heartbroken” and said the city means “the world to me”.

He wrote: “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The Chiefs confirmed that all the team’s production crew, game day crew, cheer team, flag team and mascots were all accounted for.

Over 800 police officers were already on the scene to tend to the parade and took quick action. Authorities say no clear motive for the shooting has yet been established.

Local media has identified the victim killed as Lisa Lopez-Galvan – a mother of two and local DJ.

The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a statement, in which they described the incident as a “senseless act of violence” and thanked the authorities and first responders for their action.

They wrote: “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings