Kanye West's ex Amber Rose once 'reduced to tears' over his outfit choice for her

Amber Rose, an ex-girlfriend of Kanye 'Ye' West, has recalled an alleged incident that left her in tears over his revealing outfit choice for her.

The pair dated in 2008 for around two years before Rose went on to marry rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013.

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Rose spoke about her relationship with West when she was just 24-years-old.

Host Shannon Sharpe quipped: "I think you did have one of those see-through dresses that Kanye put his wife in at one point in time."

In response, Rose claimed that during a European trip, the rapper reduced her to tears over the dress recommendation.

"Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't f****** want to wear this s***, I don't wanna wear it," she alleged.

"[He said] You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius. You know how he is. It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet."

"I was like 'oh my God, I really just don't wanna do this,'" she added, before saying she would never do something like that again.

The moment in question is seemingly during a trip to Paris Fashion Week in 2010, where Rose was wearing a string-like dress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose suggested that West is "for sure" dressing Bianca Censori, adding: "He did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is."

Rose said she used to "rebel" when West went on trips and raided his closet to wear his oversized clothes.

"If you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on," she said.

"I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w****."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's representative for comment

