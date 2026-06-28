As America gears up to celebrate its 250th birthday next week, US president Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair continues to be mocked online over its small turnout. And when Fox News suggested there were actually “thousands” in attendance, they ended up caught up in the ridicule.

In its coverage of the event on Saturday, The Big Weekend Show displayed video of the National Mall, where only a small number of people were seen dotted around the site.

Panellist Joey Jones said: “We’re celebrating now at the Great American State Fair. We’ve got thousands of people celebrating this birthday with us, Tomi [Lahren].”

And the contrast between Jones’ remarks and the imagery has since seen people question what they're hearing on Fox News on X/Twitter:

Democratic content creator Harry Sisson wrote: “Fox News can’t cope with the fact that nobody showed up to Trump’s fair”:

Drop Site reporter Julian Andreone responded by sharing an image of him on his own near a stage where a band was playing, adding: “Packed house! (Yes, the performance is actively going on)”:

News outlet MeidasTouch responded with a meme from comedian Nathan Fielder:

Strategist Christopher Webb commented: “Fox set up a whole-ass news desk for the Great American State Fair and barely anybody showed up”:

And Wu Tang is for the Children tweeted: “Lmao ‘thousands’”:

It's not the only thing surrounding the 250th birthday celebrations which has proved disastrous for Trump, as several artists pulled out of a concert series to mark the occasion, too.

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