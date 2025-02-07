Kanye West speaks out on whether he controlled wife Bianca Censori's Grammys look

Kanye 'Ye' West is currently on another one of his X (formerly Twitter) rants - and in among the chaos of some pretty dark posts we won't repeat, he's finally addressed the controversy surrounding his wife's Grammys outfit.

Bianca Censori caused a stir when she turned up to the awards show alongside Ye at the weekend, dressed in a dress that covered absolutely nothing.

It instantly sparked a heated debate about whether the pair should be arrested for public indecency - and it's not the first time they've been in hot water for similar situations (we'll let you research the Venice trip that saw them banned from a boat company for life in your own time).

The 'invisible dress' was made by West's brand, Yeezy, however, fans were more concerned about Censori's welfare, as her outfits only seem to get more extreme, and she's never publicly spoken about her controversial style.

In recent months, she's been spotted wearing nothing but a pillow, and several other looks that tow the line of what should be acceptable to wear in public.

And now West himself has spoken out about the red carpet event - sparking even more confusion and concern.

"Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu (sic) She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single b**** on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen", he wrote.

However, he then confirmed whether he was behind the look.

He wrote:"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S*** SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B****** PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID ASS WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F*** WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR (sic)".

Ye claiming that he has dominion (AKA control) over his wife, and that Censori required his approval to wear the outfit caused quite the stir online.

"Rage baiting??", one person pleaded in the comments.

"Wow. That part where she won’t be able to do anything without his approval", another wrote.

Indy100 has reached out to Kanye's reps for comment.

