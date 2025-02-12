Diddy's sons 'pay Kanye West a visit' amid shock tweets controversy

The sons of Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly paid Kanye 'Ye' West a visit amid his controversial show of support for the disgraced rapper during his X/Twitter rampage.

According to reports from several news outlets, Justin and Christian Combs were spotted arriving at West's hotel before leaving with clothing and packages.

Last week, West took to X to publicly defend his "brother" by urging Donald Trump to "free" Diddy from jail.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, also revealed he launched a Yeezy fashion collaboration with Diddy.

"I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50," he wrote.

The collection included five plain T-shirts in a range of colours. The Ts read 'Sean John', which is a privately held fashion lifestyle company created by Diddy.

Then, on Sunday (9 February), West tweeted: "'PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME".

He went on to share a photo of Diddy at a red carpet event.

"I WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," West added.

Diddy is currently behind bars and awaiting trial on 5 May. He has denied all the accusations against him.

Getty Images





West's public support of Diddy was just one aspect of his hours-long rant, which also included antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic posts.

Come Monday, news outlets reported that West had deactivated the Twitter/X account himself. At the time of writing, the account @kanyewest results in an error message stating that "this account doesn’t exist".

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's representative for comment

