Kanye West begs Donald Trump to ‘Free Diddy’ – but that’s not the only surprise

Kanye West has publically begged Donald Trump to "Free Diddy," the disgraced rapper who is currently awaiting trial for multiple sex trafficking and abuse charges. But, that's not all.

On Thursday (6 February), West took to X/Twitter to publicly defend his "brother" in a string of tweets.

"FREE PUFF," he initially wrote, before returning to the platform to directly address the new president: "@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF".

Inevitably, the internet was left scratching their heads and quick to respond with one writing: "This has to stop Ye."

Another fan shared their baseless theory: "Kanye has been hacked. This can't be real."

It didn't stop there...

@kanyewest/X

A few hours later, West (who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018), revealed he launched a Yeezy fashion collaboration with Diddy.

"I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50," he wrote.

The controversial collection features five plain T-shirts in a range of colours. The Ts read 'Sean John', which is a privately held fashion lifestyle company created by Diddy.

@kanyewest/X

Over the course of six hours, West continued his unhinged rant on X, with one claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets "one call a morning" while behind bars.

"I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN," he wrote in another tweet, with fans questioning whether he meant Justin Bieber.

"PUFF WE LOVE YOU," he added in a follow-up tweet.

To sign off, West claimed he was kicked off Instagram, and praised Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover.

However, at the time of writing, his official Instagram account is still active and intact.

West recently appeared on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast, where he discussed everything from his music and upcoming album 'Bully', to his inspirations and his misdiagnosis of bipolar.

West told the host that bipolar was something that was "put" on him.

"They call it specifically bipolar, they put that on me they I said it so I put it on the album….I went to this doctor, one that works with Justin Bieber, one that works with – I'm not even going to name other names and stuff," he shared.

"I've come to find out it's really a case of autism that I have and autism takes you to a Rain Man thing where you're like 'Oh man I'm going wear this Trump hat because I like Trump in general and then when people tell you to not do it you just get on that one point," West added.

Elsewhere, Diddy is currently behind bars and awaiting trial on 5 May. Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.

In November, the rapper likened himself to Trump after being denied bail for the third time.

Diddy's defence said Diddy has "a greater constitutional claim than other trial participants... to speak out against the prosecution and the criminal trial process that seek to take away his liberty," adding: "Accordingly, the Court should apply Trump's heightened standard when considering Mr. Combs."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's and Donald Trump's representatives for comment

