Kanye West, now known as Ye, has an official X / Twitter account that continued a rant into February 8, further calling for Donald Trump to "free Diddy" along with yet more antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic posts.

Ye's hit the headlines once again over the past week or so, first for his wife Bianca Censori and he being reportedly escorted out of the Grammy Awards following Censori's bold outfit choice after she dropped her coat to reveal a transparent mini-dress with no underwear.

Ye appeared on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast where he revealed he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and actually found out "it's really a case of autism".

Since then, Ye's account has been relentlessly posting on X / Twitter, publicly begging Donald Trump to "free Diddy" and following that up with yet more antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic posts.

And there's no sign of this slowing down.

In the latest series of Tweets that started just after 9pm GMT on February 7 and carried on into February 8, the posts started by once again calling for Trump to "free Diddy".

The account rather troublingly claimed Ye was "GOD" and that he was "proposed" $2m to say his account was hacked.

Ye's account also praised Elon Musk for "allowing [his] f*****y" on his social media platform and continued to use antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic slurs.

Some of these are so shocking there are limited in visibility by X / Twitter as they "may violate X's rules against Hateful Conduct", according to the site.

One of the more recent posts is of a white t-shirt with a Swastika on it, which Ye's account said is his "greatest performance piece thus far".

The account still remains live.

Elsewhere, Ye spoke out on if he controlled Censori's look at the Grammys and an autism charity criticised Ye for the online outburst.

