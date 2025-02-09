David Schwimmer wants Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X / Twitter - again

Kanye West, now known as Ye, continues to dominate headlines following a string of outrageous stunts and online comments in recent weeks – including appearing at the Grammys next to his ‘naked’ wife Bianca Censori, claiming he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and is actually autistic, and his X / Twitter account has gone on another rant filled with antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic content.

And now, actor David Schwimmer has called out Ye over these posts, as well as X / Twitter owner Elon Musk for allowing him to have a platform.

In a post to his Instagram account on Saturday (February 8), the Friends star – who is Jewish – addressed Musk and wrote that although “we can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile”, people “CAN stop giving him a megaphone”.

He added: “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews. I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalised communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.

“Silence is complicity.”

People have since backed Schwimmer, with one user accusing Ye's account of “inciting hate and violence towards the Jewish community” and branding him a “danger to society”.

Others noted that while Musk has spoken about “free speech” on his social media platform, the posts on Ye's account are “pure hate”.

However, some X / Twitter users have questioned whether Schwimmer will actually get his desired outcome from Musk, given that the tech entrepreneur recently received international condemnation when he was accused of giving a “Nazi salute” at an event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Many of Ye's posts are too appalling to quote here, but they call on Trump to “free Diddy” (referring to rapper Sean Combs, who is currently awaiting trial for multiple sex trafficking and abuse charges), claimed he has “dominion” over Censori, and one post shared a t-shirt with a swastika on it which said it was his “greatest performance piece thus far”.

Musk has already banned Ye from X / Twitter once before, back in December 2022, when the rapper's account Tweeted a design featuring the aforementioned Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.

The SpaceX founder wrote in reply to one user: “I tried my best. Despite that, [Ye] again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Ye's account was then reinstated in July 2023.

Elsewhere, a Kim Kardashian insider revealed what she makes of her ex-husband's latest official account tirade and a planned collaboration between Adin Ross and Ye is off as quickly as it was on after heated direct messages were posted online.

