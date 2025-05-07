Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview after one small mistake

Piers Morgan’s interview with Kanye West came to an unexpectedly abrupt end after the Uncensored host made a seemingly minor slip-up – one he quickly corrected, but not before tensions boiled over.

West, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' in 2018, appeared virtually from Mallorca alongside his friend Sneako. However, the conversation took a sharp turn when Morgan misstated the number of followers Ye has on X/Twitter.

When the former Good Morning Britain host mentioned West's "32 million followers" on X, Ye hit back: "You’re not gonna take inches off my d***, bro."

The bizarre chat then turned to debating how many followers West "actually had," as he told Morgan to get his team to rectify the mistake.

At the time of writing, West has 33.3 million followers.

"I mean, why do all you people in media act like you haven't played my songs at your weddings or graduations or at funerals, and when your child was born, you know, you take somebody that's living like a [John] Lennon, a Michael Jackson, and you just take all this time to, like that nuance right there, it's idiotic," West ranted.

"It just shows the hate that you put out for people that put love. There's so much love in the art I put out."

A baffled Morgan responded: "With all due respect, what are you talking about?"

After just two minutes, West walked off, saying: "We can circle back when you can count."

Morgan attempted to get answers from Sneako, but he too later exited.

Morgan told him: "Tell him from me he’s a snivelling, little coward, and he's an antisemite and a Hitler worshipper. That's what I would have asked him if he'd had the balls to sit there and take the questions."

Many confused viewers flocked to the clip, with one writing: "'With all due respect Kanye what are you talking about?!' Love this, because we all thought the same."



"Piers actually handled that pretty well," another said, as a third chimed in: "It went from 32 million followers to 33 million followers. And that was the little thing that he fussed over in order to get out of the interview?"

