Kanye West 'dodges hospitalisation' after launching brutal attack on celebrities

After an explosive 24 hours filled with unfounded allegations and savage attacks on celebrities, including the Kardashian family, Playboi Carti, and Jay-Z, Kanye West has dismissed the chaos as "therapeutic".

The rapper spent the day on X/Twitter, unleashing a barrage of rants and sharing video updates in real time.

In one of the videos, West filmed himself from a car, recounting a strange encounter after his online tirade. According to West, someone appeared at his door shortly after the posts, claiming they were there to take him to a "retreat".

"I got knocks on my door," West said. "Familiar faces saying, 'Hey, maybe you should come to a retreat".

He then said he questioned the aesthetic of the establishment before coming "to find out it's a hospital".

"That's what happened a couple hours ago," he rounded off.

Ahead of the video, he wrote: "IVE BEEN ASKED TO GO THE HOSPITAL. SO LET ME GET THIS RIGHT. IM NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK OUT LOUD. AND WHY WOULD I BE ASKED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER WHAT IVE SAID TODAY (sic)."

West's wide range of outbursts took aim at the Kardashian family, making false allegations that Kim Kardashian is a "sex trafficker," and the rest of the family "sex workers".

He also shared a vile post taking a hit at Cassie, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of physical abuse and rape. Diddy denied all allegations against him at the time and the lawsuit was settled the day after.

Cassie has since responded to West's accusations that she used to "run orgies" by resharing a post from Playboi Carti which simply read: "YE STFU."

Earlier West took an even lower blow at Beyonce and Jay-Z's children.

West recently released a trailer for his upcoming album 'Bully', revealing that it was "not finished and half the vocals AI". He shared three versions: a "screening version," a "post Hype version," and a "post post Hype version."

In an earlier conversation with Justin Laboy, West teased the album's release date, revealing that he plans to drop it on June 15 – coinciding with his daughter North West's birthday.

Indy100 reached out to the representatives of Kim Kardashian, Cassie, and Kanye West

